U.S. Marshals searching for habitual felon with violent tendencies in NC

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force is searching for an armed and dangerous man who is believed to be in North Carolina.

Carl Wayne Blackmon, Jr., 31, absconded his post-release supervision on June 3, 2015, and has not been found since.

Blackmon has a criminal history involving drug offenses, larceny, and breaking and entering. He also has a federal indictment for forced labor and human trafficking charges.

Blackmon was incarcerated in North Carolina as a habitual felon and was placed on supervised release in February of 2015.

Anyone who knows of Blackmon’s whereabouts or sees a person who resembles him should contact the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force at (336) 332-8700.