CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighters had to block a busy highway Friday morning after hundreds of gallons of paint were spilled across the road.

Crews responded to the Brookshire Boulevard southbound ramp to Interstate 85 around 8 a.m. after they said nearly 300 gallons of paint spilled across the roadway.

Officials said a large container fell off the back of a flatbed truck while trying to get on I-85 from the Brookshire.

I'm told a truck overturned, spilling about 300 gallons of this white paint. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/sLF2PBd75P — Jason Stoogenke (@action9) April 8, 2016

