Suspect leads police on 28-mile chase through 3 Piedmont counties

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Yadkinville police assisted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem robbery suspect after a 28-mile chase into Wilkes County on Wednesday night, according to Yadkinville Assistant Chief of Police Patrick Long.

Andrea Denard McIlwan, 41, of Winston-Salem, faces charges for multiple criminal violations including absconding from probation, weapons violations and charges related to the chase.

Yadkinville police officers were responding to assist Winston-Salem police inbound to Yadkin County via U.S. 421 to deploy tire deflation devices. Winston-Salem police terminated their pursuit at the Yadkin County line and Yadkin County deputies were unable to intercept the suspect vehicle in time, Long said.

The chase was reinitiated by Yadkinville police officers at the city limits of Yadkinville.

Yadkinville police officers reported speeds up to 120 mph during the chase and items being thrown from the suspect vehicle, Long said.

Yadkinville police coordinated with Wilkes County deputies to deploy tire deflation devices inside the Wilkes County line.

McIlwan was taken into custody by Yadkinville police and Wilkes County deputies after the vehicle was successfully disabled by the tire deflation devices, Long said. McIlwan was turned over to Wilkes County deputies for processing.

One of the items that were thrown from the suspect vehicle, a black revolver, was seized as evidence.

There is no word on when McIlwan is due in court.