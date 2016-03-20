× Body found on college campus in North Carolina

BREVARD, N.C. — The Brevard police chief has confirmed the body discovered Friday night near Brevard College was in fact located on the campus, according to WLOS.

Chief Phil Harris said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine more information about the body. His department as well as the SBI are jointly working on the investigation.

“We’re in the process of figuring out how that person got there and how they met their demise,” Harris said.

A spokesperson with Brevard College said the school notified students as soon as it learned about the discovery made by two students behind the maintenance building around 6:30 Friday night.

“We’re telling students, basically, to remain calm, that they need to stay away from the area that’s being investigated right now,” Elizabeth Harrison, a school spokeswoman, said. “We just don’t want to tamper with the police investigation.”

