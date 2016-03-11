Grand opening of High Point’s latest affordable housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Housing Director Michael McNair will tell you that affordable housing is hard to come by and that the city of High Point is trying to do something about it.

"You'll have the opportunity to live within your means,” McNair said. “And you're not cost burdened; that's the whole idea with doing this stuff."

Friday was the grand opening of Addington Ridge Apartments, even though the complex has been home to many families for several months. It’s the city’s latest effort in providing clean, quality and safe apartments at a reasonable rate to those who are in need. The income-based apartment complex has 58 units. The complex is located on Admiral Drive, next to several restaurants, stores and businesses. McNair says this will give residents the opportunity to have access to services they need within walking distance.

The complex is practically full. Currently, there is only one unit available with hundreds of applicants on a waiting list. McNair says the interest in this complex shows there’s a need for affordable housing.

The apartment complex is operated by Wynnefield Properties. With the help of federal housing tax credits and investors, the $7 million project was made possible. Additionally in the city of High Point, Wynnefield Properties is also operating the affordable housing complex, Admiral Pointe; breaking ground on affordable housing complex Kirkwood Crossing in the next few months; and hoping to get approval to start construction in 2018 on an affordable housing complex called Hartley Ridge.