Winston-Salem man held on $1M bond after drug bust in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday in Lexington after a drug investigation.

Russell Alan Manning, 47, sold 100 Roxicodone 15 mg tablets to an undercover narcotics detective in the 1300 block of Winston Road in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Roxicodone, which is an opioid, had a street value of $1,500.

Manning was charged with three counts of trafficking opium and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for prior felony narcotics violations and felony bail jumping from Wisconsin.

Manning is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 28.