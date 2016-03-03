× Six Flags to add ‘virtual reality’ to nine roller coasters

NEW YORK — Six Flags announced on Thursday a partnership with Samsung that will bring virtual reality headsets to nine roller coasters across the U.S.

The roller coasters will be equipped to allow riders to wear Samsung Gear VR headsets to customize their ride experience.

“This remarkable technology is a definite game-changer for theme park rides and represents everything our brand stands for – delivering the most thrilling and innovative rides and attractions in the world,” said John Duffey, Six Flags President and CEO.

The virtual reality coasters will launch in March and throughout the summer, including: Shock Wave in Texas, Dare Devil Dive in Atlanta, The New Revolution in Los Angeles, Ninja in Missouri, Steamin’ Demon in New York and Goliath in Montreal.

Three new SUPERMAN virtual reality coasters will launch in San Antonio, Massachusetts and Maryland.

The VR headset works with Samsung’s Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+ and Note5.

“Now, people can be immersed into a totally new universe while riding a roller coaster, powered by Samsung Gear VR virtual reality devices. This transforms the modern roller coaster into a totally new, one of a kind sensorial experience – powered by technology. We are excited to work with the premiere brand in theme parks to bring Samsung’s VR technology to nine Six Flags locations across the U.S.”