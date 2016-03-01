Teen accused of shooting grandmother, 2 other family members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager in Nashville, Tenn., is accused of shooting three family members Tuesday morning, according to WSMV.

Police told WSMV the 16-year-old alleged shooter got the gun from a closet and shot his grandma, 12-year-old sister and 6-year-old nephew. Authorities say a 2-year-old was also in the apartment on Porter Road when the shooting happened.

The victims’ wounds are not considered life-threatening.

At this point is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials said the teen is facing at least 5 counts of aggravated assault.

