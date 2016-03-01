Teen accused of shooting grandmother, 2 other family members

Posted 10:32 am, March 1, 2016, by , Updated at 10:37AM, March 1, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager in Nashville, Tenn., is accused of shooting three family members Tuesday morning, according to WSMV.

Police told WSMV the 16-year-old alleged shooter got the gun from a closet and shot his grandma, 12-year-old sister and 6-year-old nephew. Authorities say a 2-year-old was also in the apartment on Porter Road when the shooting happened.

The victims’ wounds are not considered life-threatening.

At this point is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officials said the teen is facing at least 5 counts of aggravated assault.