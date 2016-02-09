NC stabbing was romance gone wrong, neighbors say

ROXBORO, N.C. — Multiple local law enforcement agencies including the Person County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol are joining the Roxboro Police Department in a search for a man wanted in connection with the death Monday of a Person County woman.

Photos from WTVD’s chopper showed crime scene tape up around a home in the Brookstone Mobile Home Park on Hurdle Mills Road.

Police said 32-year-old Nolla Bently was stabbed multiple times at her home in the 100 block of Sandstone Way.

