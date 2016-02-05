SC man fatally shot himself while playing ‘Russian Roulette’

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced early Friday morning that a shooting death they had been investigating for weeks has now been ruled an accidental death.

Deputies said they believe the man who died shot himself while playing “Russian Roulette.”

On Jan. 12, deputies found the body of Brandon Reese inside his truck on John Everall Road in a Lancaster, S.C. Investigators said Friday that Reese, 22, shot himself in the head while playing Russian Roulette.