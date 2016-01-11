Missing Burlington woman located in Winston-Salem

Posted 12:18 pm, January 11, 2016, by , Updated at 03:41PM, January 12, 2016
Deloni Denise Mosley

Update: Jan. 12, 3:19 p.m. — Deloni Denise Mosley was located in Winston-Salem, according to Burlington police.

Previous story: Jan. 11, 12:18 p.m.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman in Burlington.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Deloni Denise Mosley, 33, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Mosley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She is a black female with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

Mosley was last seen at The Safe Haven Group Home at 914 Dixie St. in Burlington. She was reported missing by a caretaker, according to Burlington police.

She may be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and a beige jacket.

Anyone with information about Deloni Denise Mosley should call R. Marsh at the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.