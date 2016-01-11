Burlington woman injured when shots fired into house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A north Burlington neighborhood is still shakened after an early Saturday morning shooting sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, a little after 1 a.m., three shots were fired at a home on Bridgewater Drive. People were at home and one woman was struck in the back.

Because the shooting happened so early in the morning, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office don't have a lot of information to work with. But Randy Jones, Alamance County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, says cases like this one can be solved.

"I've always referred to it as investigating in reverse. Instead of trying to find who did something, you might have to find who didn’t through a process of elimination.”

Also, investigators will continue to reach out to the public. Jones hopes someone saw or heard something early Saturday morning that can lead the Alamance County Sheriff's Office to the shooter.

"It would be a great aid to have all of the eyes and ears out there because we have limited manpower and we can’t be there to observe these things. We rely heavily on the people in the community to give us the information to keep their neighborhood safer.”