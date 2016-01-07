Father charged in pregnant daughter’s death

NEW YORK — Police have charged a New York father in the death of his pregnant 39-year-old daughter, according to CBS New York.

Andrea Caruth’s body was discovered in a hole dug into the floor of a closet in her basement around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the hole was covered with plywood and carpet.

The 39-year-old’s father, William Caruth was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in her death Wednesday afternoon.

CBS New York reported that Caruth’s father and her live-in boyfriend were interviewed that night.

Caruth’s father lived in the basement apartment where her body was found, according to authorities. Sources told police the two had a dispute over money prior to the murder.

Police told CBS New York that Andrea Caruth appears to have died due to blunt force trauma to the head. A hammer and rope were found near her body.

Andrea Caruth’s boyfriend told police he didn’t report her missing until Monday because he thought she went out with a friend.

A break in the case came after police found fans blowing in an attempt to dry wet spots in the home.

When they returned with a cadaver dog to search the basement, the dog picked up the scent of Caruth’s body.

So far, no charges have been filed against Caruth’s boyfriend.