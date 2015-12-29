× Update: Breadsticks will be included in Olive Garden’s $400 New Year’s Eve Dinner

Update: The Chicago Tribune reports that, due to the outcry over Olive Garden not including breadsticks for the New Year’s Eve buffet, the company has decided they will have breadsticks.

Previous story

NEW YORK — Restaurants in Times Square are going to ring in the new year with huge crowds paying big money for food and drinks including a $400-per-person buffet at the Olive Garden that doesn’t even come with breadsticks!

The New York Post says that’s not even the priciest plate in Times Square; Bubba Gump Shrimp is asking $799/person while Ruby Tuesday’s package starts at $349 a person.

Of course, you’re not just paying for the food — most of these packages come with an open bar and some other extras along with the most valuable thing — a guaranteed place to eat, drink and hang out right where the ball drop is happening in Times Square.

That said, most of the restaurants around Times Square don’t actually have a great view of the ball drop so even if you spend hundreds of dollars for dinner you still have to fight the crowds outside to see the actual ball drop.