State wants input on possible release of inmate involved in Guilford robberies

In 1993, a judge sentenced Johnny Ray Rivers, deemed a habitual felon, to three life sentences after his two-week crime spree to pay for a crack cocaine addiction.

Now, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is considering him for a program that will improve his likelihood of release. The program looks at inmates sentenced prior to the Structured Sentencing Act passed in 1994, which prevents inmates from receiving early releases.

On Dec. 9, the commission sent out a notification that Rivers, now 58, is a possible candidate for the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, said Keith Acree, a Department of Public Safety spokesman.