More details released about Greensboro crash that involved NC state trooper

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Greensboro involving a North Carolina state trooper.

Trooper K. E. Bailey was headed west on West Market Street near Norwalk Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday when it happened, according to authorities.

Trooper Bailey saw a speeding vehicle headed east on Market Street and turned on his blue lights and siren to pull the driver over, according to Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

The trooper did a U-turn and proceeded to catch up with the vehicle, according to Knox. But as the trooper was catching up, another car pulled into the path of the patrol vehicle.

Trooper Bailey tried to avoid the collision, but the vehicles collided, according to officials. Bailey sustained minor injuries and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

The other vehicle was a 2004 Chrysler Sebring driven by Josue Gonzalez of High Point. Gonzalez also sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have currently been issued, according to Trooper Knox.

West Market Street between Edwardia Drive and Spring Garden Street had been closed due to the crash, but has since reopened.