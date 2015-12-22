NC mom, former marathon runner thriving after losing 3 limbs to flu

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is thriving once again after losing three limbs to the flu just two years ago.

In 2013, Kristan Seaford caught a bad case of the flu that turned into sepsis and nearly killed her, according to WCNC.

In order to save her life, doctors were forced to amputate the former marathon runner’s left leg below the knee, much of her right foot and both of her hands.

“It will hit me and my chest tightens to think about what we’ve been through what could have been,” said Kristan’s husband, Brook Seaford.

Now Kristan, her five kids and her husband are delighting in the simple things in life.

“We’re pretty much back to normal, at least as far as the new normal is,” Kristan’s 12-year-old son, Ben, said.

Kristan is still learning to use her robotic hands and is becoming an in-demand motivational speaker.

“I never thought in a million years I could just have a normal holiday again,” Kristan told WCNC. “Well, normal meaning chaotic, but I love chaos.”

