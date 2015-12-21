× Lexington priest placed on administrative leave during sex abuse probe

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington priest was placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexually abusing minors about five years ago.

The-Dispatch reported that Rev. Albert J. Gondek of Our Lady of the Rosary Church will not be able to publicly celebrate Mass or exercise ministry during the investigation.

The diocese told The-Dispatch that a man came forward and said Gondek “touched him in a sexually inappropriate way” when he was 18. He also said Gondek had done the same with other minors.

Now, the diocese is working with law enforcement to complete the investigation.

Gondek was the subject of a similar investigation in 2007. The diocese told The-Dispatch that Gondek was reinstated after two investigations found no evidence to back the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The diocese said the current investigation is unrelated to the one in 2007.