Winston-Salem restaurant to close after nearly three decades

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A restaurant that has been serving the Winston-Salem community for nearly three decades plans to close this week.

The Triad Business Journal reported that Wednesday will be the last day of business for Twin City Diner at 1425 W. First St.

“We had a good run for years, but now it’s time to move on to a new chapter,” owner Chris Karahalios told the Journal, without giving a specific reason for closing.

The 28-year-old restaurant was known for their burgers, sandwiches, ribs, soups and salads.

The owner said he is currently trying to find replacement jobs for his staff, many of whom have been there for years.

“Above all else, the thank you letters that we received from our customers meant the most to us,” Karahalios said. “Twin City Diner thanks the local community for 28 great years.”