Golfer Jason Day’s wife leaves Cavs game on stretcher after Lebron James crashes into her

CLEVELAND — The wife of PGA Tour golfer Jason Day left Thursday’s Cleveland Cavaliers game on a stretcher after LeBron James tumbled into her while chasing a loose ball.

James, who is 6-foot-8 and weighs 250 pounds, landed on Ellie Day as he fell out-of-bounds, according to ESPN.

She was carried out of the Quicken Loans Arena on a stretcher with her head immobilized.

According to ESPN, She was released from the hospital early Friday morning.

After the game, James expressed his concern saying:

“It wasn’t anything out of the usual besides the injury. But to me, obviously her health is very important, and hopefully, she’s doing well. The guys told us she’s doing great now. So, but you know, I was going for a loose ball. Just trying to keep the possession going, and I hate that that was the end result of it.”

James also tweeted well wishes to her after the game.

Ellie Day I hope you're doing okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2015

LeBron James crashes into Jason’s Day wife, Ellie Day https://t.co/YHdgJZ2cU7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2015