Two local restaurants featured on list of 10 NC restaurants worth the wait

Two Piedmont restaurants are on a list of North Carolina’s “10 best restaurants that are hard to get in… but totally worth it.”

OnlyInYourState recently published the list which looks at restaurants across the Tar Heel state and if they’re worth a two-hour wait or month-away reservations.

“There’s no doubt North Carolina is one of the top foodie destinations in the nation. Between Asheville’s innovative dining scene, five-star options in Charlotte, and classic southern fare found throughout the state – North Carolina, in a nutshell, is a melting pot of chef creations and a melody of flavors,” the post read.

Table 16 Restaurant in Greensboro was named No. 6 on the list and Snappy Lunch in Mount Airy was ranked No. 8.

The article said the following about Table 16, in part:

One bite, you’ll certainly see why Table 16 is perhaps the best restaurant in Greensboro. My suggestion is to do the four course tasting menu to try a bit of everything.

The article said the following about Snappy Lunch, in part:

While all options are equally appealing, you must try the famous Pork Chop Sandwich served ‘all the way.’ It’s been called ‘the best sandwich in North Carolina,’ and I have to agree.

Kindred in Davidson took the No. spot, followed respectively by Passion8 in Charlotte, Heritage Food and Drink in Waxhaw and Cúrate in Asheville.

