Sugar Mountain, Beech Mountain ski resorts in North Carolina open for season

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Sugar Mountain Ski Resort in the Appalachian Mountains of Western North Carolina is open for skiing and snowboarding.

Six to 20 inches of manmade packed powder and frozen granular snow cover the slopes, according to the ski resort’s website.

Guests can ride the Summit Express chairlift to Sugar’s peak servicing the Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile slopes.

The full day session runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The half-day session begins at 12:30 and ends at 4:30 pm. Twilight sessions begin at 12:30 and end at 10:00 pm. The night session operates from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sugar’s 10,000 square foot outdoor ice rink is open and the tubing park will open as soon as weather permits.

Beech Mountain Resort in Beech Mountain, N.C. is also open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sunday.