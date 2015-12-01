For $250,000, you can buy this ghost town

For $250,000, you can buy this South Dakota ghost town https://t.co/njt99AfgDF By @KathrynVasel pic.twitter.com/D1v19UVAON — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) December 1, 2015

SWETT, S.D. — Talk about a bargain. You can buy an entire town in South Dakota for just a bit more than the cost of an average home in the U.S.

The six-acre town of Swett, which is 123 miles from Rapid City and close to the Nebraska border, is on the market for $250,000.

Of course, the town is abandoned … and possibly haunted. But then that only adds to the charm.

The “ghost town” comes with a home, which is rumored to be haunted; a garage/shop and a bar — the Swett Tavern — which has a stage and party room, according to the listing.

Swett used to have its own post office until it closed in 1945.

The town was originally listed for $399,000 in summer 2014. The median home price in the U.S. is $229,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. Home prices have increased 15 percent in the past year in South Dakota, according to Zillow, climbing to $172,700.

The listing received multiple offers when it first hit the market, but none panned out. Since being re-listed at the reduced price, there’s been renewed interest, particularly among hunters and those looking to run a bar, according to listing agent Stacie Montgomery of Keller Williams Black Hill.

It’s not uncommon for towns to hang the “For Sale” sign. Aladdin, Wyo., which sits almost 200 miles away from Swett, was on sale for $1.5 million in July 2014.

And a ghost town in Connecticut was auctioned off in October 2014 with a starting bid of $800,000.