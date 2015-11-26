× Panthers take unbeaten streak to Dallas for Thanksgiving Day game

The Carolina Panthers remain one of the NFL’s two unbeaten teams.

The Panthers have become the first NFL team to open its schedule with 10 straight wins following a losing season, doing it in a 44-16 trouncing of Washington.

Cam Newton completed 21 of his 34 passes for 236 yards and touchdowns to five different receivers. He became the first Carolina quarterback in franchise history to throw four TD passes in an opening half, helping the Panthers carry a 31-14 lead into the locker room.

The game was tied at 14 until Newton led an eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. That began a string of 30 straight points for Carolina, which dealt Washington its ninth consecutive road loss.

