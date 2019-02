The Carolina Panthers (10-0) are finding ways to have fun, even on a short week.

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart posted a video on Wednesday of himself and a few teammates (Luke Kuechly, Fozzy Whittaker, Ben Jacobs and Greg Olsen) lip-syncing Adele’s “Hello.”

The undefeated Panthers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thanksgiving Day.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m.