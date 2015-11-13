This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× NC dad believes young daughter targeted through app Mark Bink told WSOC about the pornographic picture his 10-year-old daughter received through the app Kik. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ First thing I did was start questioning what happened,” Bink said. The message contained a pornographic picture of adults. READ MORE: WSOC 35.227087 -80.843127 Filed in: News Topics: App, kik Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

Email

