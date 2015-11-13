NC dad believes young daughter targeted through app

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte father is warning parents about a type of social media he said could expose children to graphic images.
Mark Bink told WSOC about the pornographic picture his 10-year-old daughter received through the app Kik.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ First thing I did was start questioning what happened,” Bink said.
The message contained a pornographic picture of adults.
