Divers narrowly avoid terrifying great white shark attack; all caught on camera

GANSBAAI, South Africa — Some divers narrowly avoided disaster when a great white shark attacked their diving cage.

The incident happened off the coast of Gansbaai in South Africa on Nov. 2.

Two different videos captured different angles of the close call.

YouTube user Spencer Reilly explained why the shark came at the cage in a post on Reddit. He said his crew was trying to lure sharks into swimming alongside the divers but an attempt to move the bait they were using led to the attack.

Reilly also explained how close he and his fellow diver came to being injured.

“If you watch it in slow motion, the red bar in the cage is where you are supposed to put your hands. The [shark’s] top jaw hit this location. If hands did not get moved, they would have been cut,” Reilly wrote.