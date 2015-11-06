Va. man hands funeral home workers a note before fatally shooting himself

Death investigation underway at JT Morriss & Son Funeral Home.

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man walked into JT Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg, Va., on Friday and handed workers a note before he fatally shot himself, according to WTVR.

The note contained contact information for the man’s next of kin, according to sources.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police are currently conducting a death investigation at the funeral home, which is located at the intersection of South Adams and East Wythe streets in downtown Petersburg.

Adams Street is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.