RushCard customers share concerns

RushCard, a prepaid debit card system, made headlines in October 2015 when customers had issues accessing their money. Founder Russell Simmons apologized, saying the problems were linked to technical issues.

Three weeks later, company officials issued a statement to The New York Times saying a “small fraction” of its customers were experiencing issues — these issues, varying in nature.

In that statement, company officials said “that the majority of them [concerns from customers] were not related to system problems. Instead, the lingering customer inquiries were about direct payroll deposits that were previously halted by employers or questions about how to reset customer accounts.”

Buzzfeed.com posted a longer statement reportedly released by Simmons and the company:

"On October 12, 2015, from the moment we first learned about problems affecting our customers as the result of our transition to a new payment processor, RushCard and I personally have been singularly focused on two things: fixing the problem and completely restoring customer access to their accounts and money. Although, today, a small fraction of our customers are currently experiencing ongoing issues, we will not rest until we have resolved any and all issues caused by the original system outage. The overwhelming majority of customer inquiries are no longer related directly to any ongoing system problems, but to questions about direct deposits that were previously halted by employers or about instructions on how to reset their accounts. In addition, many callers are understandably looking for reassurance that their deposits will occur on time this week. In response to our customers needs, we have tripled our call center capabilities and continue to respond directly to customer inquiries we receive over the phone and through social media. RushCard and I have always been committed to serving our customers with effective and reliable products and services. We realize that we did not live up to those high standards over the past two weeks, which is why we are committed to doing the right thing and learning from this experience, so we can restore trust with our current and future customers."

Dawn Williamson, a FOX8 viewer and 2-year RushCard customer, is in the process of cancelling her account. Williamson claims she is one of the many customers who couldn’t immediately access her money because of the system glitch. Since then, she’s stopped her direct deposits into that account.

Williamson says the process of closing her RushCard account has taken longer than expected because of issues with logging into that online account. Williamson says she’ll continue to reach out to customer service workers for help.

Some senators are asking RushCard company officials to release more specifics about the system glitch. Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey is one of the lawmakers requesting more information from the company.

His office released this statement:

“Senator Menendez wants to understand the scope of the RushCard incident for users both nationally and in New Jersey, specifically. The information provided by UniRush will help to inform lawmakers of other consumer vulnerabilities in the prepaid card and account market. The bottom line is that these prepaid cards and accounts do not have the same guaranteed consumer protections as debit cards and checking accounts, and this incident is a clear indication that the prepaid card and account market is lacking clear rules of the road.”