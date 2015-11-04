Salisbury man, with extensive criminal history, arrested on multiple weapon, drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury man with an extensive criminal history was recently arrested on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Joshua Alexander Hovis, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop on North Long Street in East Spencer.

Investigators found a .357 revolver under the driver’s seat and a sawed off .22 rifle in the trunk.

Hovis has an extensive criminal history with felony convictions in Rowan County Superior Court for possession of a firearm by a felon; two counts of attempting to traffick opium/heroin; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine.

On Oct. 23, he was charged with possession of marijuana; felony maintaining a vehicle; possession of a weapon of mass destruction; two counts of possession of firearm by felon; selling and delivering cocaine; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine.

His bond was set at $100,000.