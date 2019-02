THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A person was injured when a car ran off a bridge on Interstate 85 in Thomasville.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. where I-85 passes near Hillcrest Circle and over nearby train tracks.

Thomasville police said the driver was the only person in the car.

The driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

Thomasville police, EMS and fire all responded to the scene.

35.858925 -80.079920