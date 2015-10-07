SC dam now stabilized; Residents evacuated from area earlier

UPDATE — Emergency workers have dumped 400 tons of rock into the Beaver Dam. Crews said the dam is stabilized now, according to WIS-TV.

Original Story

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — People living in the area surrounding Beaver Dam in South Carolina were ordered to evacuate immediately on Wednesday morning, according to WIS-TV.

“Residents need to take this seriously,” Capt. Chris Cowan with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told WIS-TV.

Officials said it is not a question of if the dam will break, but when.

Residents who live below the dam were ordered to move to higher ground or to go to a shelter at a local high school.

Emergency teams went door-to-door warning residents.

“We’re telling people they need to leave their homes,” Cowan said.

Crews worked to stabilize the dam Tuesday night, but by Wednesday morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said it could not be repaired.

Reverse 911 calls were sent out to more than 500 homes in the area Tuesday night to provide additional warning to residents.