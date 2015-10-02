Rain impacting weekend weddings in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. – The potential wash-out weekend is already causing problems for couples who are planning to say “I do” in the Piedmont this weekend.

Like many couples, Mitzi Berry and Tyler Marovich were hoping their wedding day would be picture perfect with blue skies and a bright sun.

But this week, a dose of reality set in.

“Within the last week or two, you're starting to watch the weather and you're just like, ‘oh man that's just not going to happen,’” Marovich said.

Berry and Marovich were scheduled to have an outdoor wedding at the Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale Saturday.

A lawn surrounded by stellar views is one reason why it’s so popular, but the lawn was still soggy from the rain received prior to this weekend.

“A ceremony on the lawn probably isn't practical only because my girls are going to be in wedges and we got a couple people that will be in wheelchairs,” Berry said.

Berry and Marovich moved their wedding to inside the mansion, and Bella Collina had to do the same for a ceremony on Friday.

“During the planning process we run through every scenario possible,” Joe Destafino, owner of Bella Collina, said.

“If anything happens we just put it inside,” he added.

Berry says she wasn’t sure what “plan B” meant for photos.

“I was freaking out earlier this week. I was not calm. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to rain on my wedding day. What am I going to do, am I going to get any pictures?’”, Berry said.

Professional photographer Aura Marzouk shot a wedding that was rained out last year.

She says a true professional knows how to make memories even in the rain.

“It's not always a bad thing when you have rain, you can get something unique and interesting even in bad weather,” Marzouk said.

“At the end of the day, what's important is that we're going to get married. I'm going to marry my best friend regardless, rain or shine,” Berry said.

Bella Collina says October is a popular month for ceremonies. The venue typically does about 16 to 18 ceremonies this month.

TriadWeddings Magazine tells FOX8, that according to its records, several weddings are scheduled for this weekend throughout the Piedmont.