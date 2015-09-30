List of upcoming Piedmont Triad high school football games rescheduled due to rain

Due to the expected significant rainfall headed our way, several local high school football games have been rescheduled.
We will continue to update this list as we gather information on games that have been rescheduled.
Thursday at 6 p.m.
South Stokes at East Surry
Eastern Guilford at Morehead
Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Guilford at Reidsville
Ledford at Central Davidson
Mt. Tabor at North Davidson
Parkland at RJ Reynolds
Southern Guilford at Western Guilford
Davie County at Reagan
Atkins at Walkertown
Rockingham County at Williams
Starmount at West Wilkes
Alleghany at East Wilkes
Monday at 6 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep
Monday at 7 p.m.
Ragsdale at Southeast Guilford
High Point Andrews at Smith
Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford