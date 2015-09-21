× Police searching for 3 suspects in Burlington double shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for three suspects accused of shooting two people late Sunday night in Burlington.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Foster Street at 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one victim who had been shot in the back right shoulder and the buttocks.

Then, police learned that a second victim had been shot in the left back shoulder and was transported to the hospital by a family member before they arrived.

Both victims were treated at Alamance Regional Medical Center and released.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department requests that anyone with information about this incident call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.