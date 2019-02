× I-40 West re-opens after multi-vehicle wreck near Wendover Avenue

Update — All lanes are now open on I-40 West at Wendover Avenue.

Original story

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 West at Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Interstate 40 is down to two lanes from the Wendover exit to Gate City Boulevard.

There’s no word on injuries or when the road will re-open.

VIDEO: Back up stretching for miles on 40W. 4 car crash with rollover. Possibly other crashes too. pic.twitter.com/5XFSBNFtXd — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) September 16, 2015