Burger King robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston Salem Police Department is searching for three men that robbed the Burger King on Reynolda Rd. early Saturday morning.

The suspects waited until the business closed and then entered through a rear employee entrance, according to police.

Officers said that the suspects held the employees at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed sum of money before they fled on foot.

Police described the suspects as three black males wearing hoodies and shorts with socks covering their hands.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.