10 shootings in 11 days along busy highway rattle drivers

Posted 9:31 am, September 10, 2015, by , Updated at 10:25AM, September 10, 2015
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating 10 possible shootings targeting motorists over 11 days.

The shootings have all happened along a small, busy stretch of Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix.

“Don’t kid yourself,” DPS Director Frank Milstead told AZcentral.com. “This is a very important matter for the department and the traveling public.”

No one has been killed in the shootings, but there has been one injury, a 13-year-old girl whose right ear when a bullet pierced the windshield of the SUV in which she was riding.

All the shootings over the past two weeks came in one eight-block stretch.

“If you drive that stretch of roadway, be hypervigilant,” Milstead said. “Do not be distracted while you’re operating your car or truck.”