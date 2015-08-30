One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting outside Greensboro bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead and another is arrested after a shooting outside a Greensboro bar early Sunday morning.

Jermaine Marqel Couch, of Greensboro, has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Patrick Simmons, 19, of Ahoskie, N.C.

Police said they observed a disturbance in the Railyard parking lot at the end of West Lewis Street as people left Club Lotus at 120 W Lewis St shortly after 2 a.m.

As the officers approached the disturbance, they heard a gunshot and found the victim on the ground, according to police.

The victim was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital by emergency responders where he was pronounced dead.

Officers immediately developed suspect information and were able to find and stop a vehicle leaving the scene, according to police.

Investigators have not determined a motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time in nine months that a violent incident has happened at that club. In November 2014, a man was stabbed in the neck.

Also, last November in the same area, Greensboro police were involved in a shootout, where the people involved had reportedly left the Lotus Lounge.

The city released the following statement:

“We consider any incident of violence anywhere in our city to be unacceptable," says Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland. "Unfortunately, a young man lost his life due to a senseless act of violence and we take these issues very seriously. I’m thankful for the quick response and ongoing efforts of our police department. I want to reassure our residents and downtown property owners that everyone is working hard to investigate this tragic incident and we will continue to work together to find solutions to reduce these problems in the future.”

Local business owners hope something is done quickly.

"As a businesses owner in the neighborhood... we hope that people don't take an impression that this neighborhood is an unsafe one. If you set aside what's happening there [Lotus] it's a very safe place," said a local business owner.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.