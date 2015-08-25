× SC daycare teacher charged with child abuse

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old daycare teacher was charged with child abuse, WHNS reported.

Sandra Lorayne Teska of Simpsonville was charged with cruelty to children after a father of a 5-year-old student told daycare employees that his son was assaulted at Kiddie Academy. Employees then reported his allegations to authorities.

Warrants said Teska forced the child’s head on the floor, leaving a small bruise on his eye.

Through her attorney, Teska told WHNS that she has been in childcare for more than 20 years. The attorney said that he saw video of the alleged incident, adding that his client did not abuse or assault the child. Instead, he said, she was trying to push the child away from her so he wouldn’t continue hitting her.