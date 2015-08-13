City moves forward with Civil Rights Museum loan despite breach of contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The fate of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum was up in the air again Thursday.

During a City Council Work Session, City Attorney Tom Carruthers revealed the museum recently violated the terms of its $1.5 million loan contract with the city.

By contract, the Civil Rights Museum is supposed to use city money to pay off tax credits through a restricted account. Recently, the museum removed more money from that account than it was supposed to. The museum did eventually fix the problem, but the agreement was violated.

As a result, city council members debated the issue during their work session. They ultimately decided that withholding funds would cause more harm than good.

The city council adjourned without a vote, which means the final $250,000 installment of the loan will be paid out to the museum.