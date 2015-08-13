City moves forward with Civil Rights Museum loan despite breach of contract

Posted 6:56 pm, August 13, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The fate of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum was up in the air again Thursday.

During a City Council Work Session, City Attorney Tom Carruthers revealed the museum recently violated the terms of its $1.5 million loan contract with the city.

By contract, the Civil Rights Museum is supposed to use city money to pay off tax credits through a restricted account. Recently, the museum removed more money from that account than it was supposed to. The museum did eventually fix the problem, but the agreement was violated.

As a result, city council members debated the issue during their work session. They ultimately decided that withholding funds would cause more harm than good.

The city council adjourned without a vote, which means the final $250,000 installment of the loan will be paid out to the museum.