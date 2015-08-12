Winston-Salem police officer arrested on breaking and entering, assault charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem police officer was arrested following an alleged assault inside a Charlotte diner.

A listing on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website shows that 33-year-old Byron Mark Jamerson was arrested Tuesday night shortly before 11 p.m. and was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female as well as misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree did confirm that he became aware that one of his employees was “involved in an incident in Charlotte that led to his arrest,” on Tuesday night.

Rountree would not elaborate on the incident, saying they “will not be releasing any names, any photographs, or any information like that until we obtain all the information.”

FOX8’s Michael Hennessey contacted the city of Winston-Salem’s Human Resources Department, who confirmed that Byron Mark Jamerson -- born on Sept. 6, 1981 -- began his career as an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department on Aug. 27, 2007.

A report filed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shows that the incident occurred at 9:43 Tuesday night inside Mattie’s Diner, which is located on Hamilton Street in Charlotte.

There are some details about the victims FOX8 will not currently release in an effort to protect their identities.

According to the report; the assault victim is a 29-year-old white female who suffered minor injuries including bruises or scratches. A second victim, listed as a 27-year-old white male, was allegedly threatened during the incident.

The report says the suspect -- identified by FOX8 as Jamerson -- used “personal weapons” (hands, feet, teeth etc.) during the incident.

There was no motive listed on the incident report and it says that the suspect is “not known to” either victim.

Jamerson was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond for each of the charges, bringing his total unsecured bond to $2,000.

“Our department is investigating this as an administrative investigation and a personnel matter,” Chief Rountree said.

Jamerson has been placed on administrative leave.