Car knocks over hydrant, causes flooding, road closure in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two women were charged in connection to a wreck that knocked over a fire hydrant and caused flooding on a street in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

Rebecca June Poplawski, 35, was the driving along Magnolia Street when she hit a fire hydrant and a stop sign before rolling several times down a hill. The car came to rest on its wheels in the front lawn of a home, according to police.

Poplawski was cited for a DWI.

Her passenger, Brooke Andrews Buchannon, 26, was cited for aiding and abetting DWI.

The road was closed at Magnolia Street and Cherokee Lane for a few hours as city water crews worked to turn the water off.

At least one home, which is currently unoccupied and for sale, was flooded.

Water also flowed so strongly a huge hole opened up between the road and sidewalk.

Crews will be back out at the intersection Tuesday morning to repair the hydrant and turn the water back on.

Police said both women were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.