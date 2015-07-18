Kernersville police looking for armed robbery suspect

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who alleged robbed somebody in Kernersville.

Kernersville police are looking for 22-year-old Dominique Donnelle Gantt, who has warrants on him for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the suspect allegedly robbed a Kernersville resident at gunpoint in the area of 1002 Salisbury Street. Authorities responded to the incident shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.