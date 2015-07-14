The world’s longest inflatable water slide is now in the US

VERNON, N.J. — The “World’s Longest Inflatable Water Slide” has a new home in the United States.

The slide made its way from New Zealand to New Jersey last week. The slide was confirmed as the world’s longest by Guinness on Friday.

Action Park, a theme park in Vernon, N.J., will be the slide’s newest home. The creator of the slide, Jim Hunt, created the record-breaker with no prior experience with water slides.

The ride is still in testing and is not yet open to the public. The theme park hopes to get the ride approved by the state within the next few months.

The slide is constructed of the same material used by bounce houses and consists of 20 100-foot long sections, each weighing over 600 pounds.