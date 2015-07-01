× New state law sets today as deadline for moped registration

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Philip Short rode his moped through downtown Greensboro on Tuesday morning heading toward his job at the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

He can park where he wants when using his 2009 Yamaha C3 moped to deliver sandwiches to customers while cutting down on gas mileage and weaving through downtown traffic.

“It’s the greatest purchase I’ve ever made,” Short said.

He was surprised to learn Tuesday that his moped would be illegal on the streets after midnight without a license plate and registration. State legislators passed the law in 2014.