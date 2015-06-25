× Details: Fourth child attacked by shark along NC coast

SURF CITY, N.C. — An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a small shark Wednesday in Surf City, according to The Wilmington Star-News.

The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 700 block of South Shore Drive just south of the Surf City Pier.

A family friend called 911 and told dispatch the boy’s foot was “kind of shredded” and there were five or six puncture wounds on his ankle.

The Wilmington Star-News reported that the child could be heard screaming in the background of the 911 call.

The caller also told dispatch that the boy came running to the shore, bleeding after boogie boarding.

The child was taken to NHRMC Emergency Department North in Scotts Hill for treatment.

Surf City Mayo, Zander Guy told The Wilmington Star-News that the boy’s injuries were minor and didn’t require stitches.

This is the fourth shark attack off the North Carolina coast within three weeks.