Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We knew The National Folk Festival was coming to the Piedmont Triad, but now we know where.

Organizers unveiled the festival map during a news conference Wednesday. Nine stages will be set up around a half-mile radius of downtown Greensboro.

The event will be held Sept. 11-13. It is free and open to the public.

FOX8’s Stephanie Ando found out more about the festival set up.

For details, click here.