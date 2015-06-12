Understanding zip line safety in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Zip lines are not regulated by the state of North Carolina.

That's why Tony Wohlgemuth, Owner and Operator of Kersey Valley Zipline in Archdale, says it's important for families to ask companies about their safety measures.

Wohlegemuth says Kersey Valley goes above and beyond the standards reccomended by the ACCT, Association for Challenge Course Technology.

They walked FOX8 through part of the course to describe the various safety features in place at Kersey Valley.

"My motto is that safety is the first priority. Fun and entertainment is a close second," Wohlegemuth explained.