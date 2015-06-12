× NC girl killed in zip line accident at YMCA camp in Alleghany County

GLADE VALLEY, N.C. — A girl from Wilmington died Thursday in a zip line accident at Camp Cheerio in Alleghany County.

According to WWAY, the girl has been identified as 12-year-old Bonnie Sanders Burney.

The case is still under review and the circumstances surrounding the incident and the name of the victim have not been released.

“My prayers go out to the family, this is a tragic incident, it breaks my heart to hear of this,” Alleghany County Sheriff Bryan Maines told FOX8.

The Wilmington Star-News reported the victim had previously attended the camp, which is located in Glade Valley.

Camp Cheerio’s website describes the camp as a traditional YMCA resident camp for boys and girls ages 7-15 in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

David Ozmore, the CEO of the YMCA of High Point, told WECT the child fell from the zip line while tethered over land. He’s unsure how high up the child was at the time.

Ozmore says the camp EMT performed CPR and the onsite camp doctor responded, but they couldn’t save her.

“We do some dangerous things but we are always cognizant of safety. We inspect the zip line every year and we inspected it in the spring of this year,” Ozmore told WECT. “We have certification training that our climbing staff went through and this instructor was one of our more mature staff.”

The camp said this is the first time this kind of tragedy has happened.